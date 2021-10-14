Panthers injury updates: RB Christian McCaffrey held out of practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In this article:
Are the Carolina Panthers doing a little “one step forward and two steps back” with Christian McCaffrey?

Following a limited workout during yesterday’s practice, McCaffrey was held completely off the field on Thursday. The All-Pro rusher has missed Carolina’s last two games, and is now in deeper jeopardy of making it a third against the Minnesota Vikings.

McCaffrey exited the Panthers’ Week 3 win over the Houston Texans with what has now been diagnosed as a strained hamstring. If he does, indeed, sit out this Week 6 contest, he will now have been sidelined for 16 of the team’s last 22 games.

Here’s how the injury report rolled out on the afternoon:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

LB Shaq Thompson

Foot

DNP

DNP

T Cameron Erving

Neck

Full

FP

RB Christian McCaffrey

Hamstring

Limited

DNP

CB C.J. Henderson

Shoulder

Limited

LP

LB Kamal Martin

Concussion

DNP

Punter Joseph Charlton, after officially being placed on the injured reserve, now finds his way off the report. Martin was an addition, as he’s been listed with a concussion.

