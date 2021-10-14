Panthers injury updates: RB Christian McCaffrey held out of practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Are the Carolina Panthers doing a little “one step forward and two steps back” with Christian McCaffrey?
Following a limited workout during yesterday’s practice, McCaffrey was held completely off the field on Thursday. The All-Pro rusher has missed Carolina’s last two games, and is now in deeper jeopardy of making it a third against the Minnesota Vikings.
McCaffrey exited the Panthers’ Week 3 win over the Houston Texans with what has now been diagnosed as a strained hamstring. If he does, indeed, sit out this Week 6 contest, he will now have been sidelined for 16 of the team’s last 22 games.
Here’s how the injury report rolled out on the afternoon:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
LB Shaq Thompson
Foot
DNP
DNP
T Cameron Erving
Neck
Full
FP
RB Christian McCaffrey
Hamstring
Limited
DNP
CB C.J. Henderson
Shoulder
Limited
LP
LB Kamal Martin
Concussion
–
DNP
Punter Joseph Charlton, after officially being placed on the injured reserve, now finds his way off the report. Martin was an addition, as he’s been listed with a concussion.
Related
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Jon Gruden scandal: 'I believe in love'
List
What we learned about the Panthers' offensive line on Wednesday