Panthers injury updates: John Miller, Rasul Douglas DNP on Thursday

The Panthers’ injury report is getting worse as the week goes on.
Here’s the team’s updated Week 7 injury report.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|WR Curtis Samuel
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|DT Zach Kerr
|Toe
|Limited
|Limited
|CB Donte Jackson
|Toe
|Limited
|Limited
|G John Miller
|Ankle
|Limited
|DNP
|CB Eli Apple
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|RB Mike Davis
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|RB Trenton Cannon
|Neck
|Full
|Full
|CB Rasul Douglas
|NRI
|–
|DNP
After practice, coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Zoom that Douglas’ absence was not football-related. He wouldn’t elaborate but said he’s not sure if he can play Sunday.
Losing Douglas would be a massive blow, as he’s been the team’s best cornerback this season.