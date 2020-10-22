Panthers injury updates: John Miller, Rasul Douglas DNP on Thursday

Tim Weaver

The Panthers’ injury report is getting worse as the week goes on.

Here’s the team’s updated Week 7 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
WR Curtis Samuel Knee Limited Limited
DT Zach Kerr Toe Limited Limited
CB Donte Jackson Toe Limited Limited
G John Miller Ankle Limited DNP
CB Eli Apple Hamstring Full Full
RB Mike Davis Ankle Full Full
RB Trenton Cannon Neck Full Full
CB Rasul Douglas NRI DNP

After practice, coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Zoom that Douglas’ absence was not football-related. He wouldn’t elaborate but said he’s not sure if he can play Sunday.

Losing Douglas would be a massive blow, as he’s been the team’s best cornerback this season.

