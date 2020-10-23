Panthers injury updates: Donte Jackson, Eli Apple questionable vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers may be extremely thin at cornerback when they face the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Rasul Douglas has just been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list and two other corners are questionable.
Here’s the team’s complete Week 7 injury report.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|WR Curtis Samuel
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|DT Zach Kerr
|Toe
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|CB Donte Jackson
|Toe
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|G John Miller
|Ankle
|Limited
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|CB Eli Apple
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|RB Mike Davis
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|RB Trenton Cannon
|Neck
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|CB Rasul Douglas
|NRI
|–
|DNP
|Full
|–
|K Joey Slye
|NRI
|Full
|–
|OT Trent Scott
|NRI
|Full
|–
Donte Jackson and Eli Apple have both been limited by injuries all season. They are questionable against New Orleans, but it sounds like both are expected to play. Even if they do, expect Troy Pride Jr. to get a lot of snaps. We may also finally get to see seventh-rounder Stantley Thomas-Oliver III get some playing time on defense.
While Douglas being unavailable for Sunday’s game is an unqualified bummer, Joey Slye and Trent Scott being activated from it helps, at least.
