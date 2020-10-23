Panthers injury updates: Donte Jackson, Eli Apple questionable vs. Saints

Tim Weaver

The Carolina Panthers may be extremely thin at cornerback when they face the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Rasul Douglas has just been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list and two other corners are questionable.

Here’s the team’s complete Week 7 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
WR Curtis Samuel Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
DT Zach Kerr Toe Limited Limited Full
CB Donte Jackson Toe Limited Limited Limited Questionable
G John Miller Ankle Limited DNP DNP Questionable
CB Eli Apple Hamstring Full Full Full Questionable
RB Mike Davis Ankle Full Full Full
RB Trenton Cannon Neck Full Full Full
CB Rasul Douglas NRI DNP Full
K Joey Slye NRI Full
OT Trent Scott NRI Full

Donte Jackson and Eli Apple have both been limited by injuries all season. They are questionable against New Orleans, but it sounds like both are expected to play. Even if they do, expect Troy Pride Jr. to get a lot of snaps. We may also finally get to see seventh-rounder Stantley Thomas-Oliver III get some playing time on defense.

While Douglas being unavailable for Sunday’s game is an unqualified bummer, Joey Slye and Trent Scott being activated from it helps, at least.

