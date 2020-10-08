Panthers injury updates: CB Eli Apple misses Thursday practice

The Carolina Panthers had full participation in the first practice of the week yesterday and only one player sat out today.

Here’s the updated Week 5 injury report.

It seems that former Saints corner Eli Apple is a bit snakebitten right now. Fortunately for the Panthers, cornerback has been a surprise strength for their defense. Even playing hurt, Donte Jackson is having the best season of his career and Rasul Douglas has been their best defender outside of Brian Burns.

