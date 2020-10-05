Panthers injury updates: CB Eli Apple hurt hamstring vs. Arizona

The Carolina Panthers are better than we expected this season. They haven’t had much luck with injuries, though. Take cornerback Eli Apple, for example. He spent the first three weeks of the year on the injured reserve list after suffering an ankle injury late in training camp.

Apple was activated for this week’s game against the Cardinals, bringing in a potentially key depth piece at cornerback. Nice thought, anyway. Rasul Douglas and Donte Jackson started outside again (as they should) and Apple wound up only playing six snaps – all on special teams after he left the game early with a leg injury.

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday he isn’t sure the extent of the problem or Apple’s status for next week’s game against the Falcons.

Matt Rhule said Eli Apple pulled his hamstring early vs. Cards on a special teams play. Status for this week uncertain. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 5, 2020





Apple could still wind up playing a significant role for Carolina’s defense this season. He has a lot of work to make up, though. We expect to learn more about Apple’s condition on Wednesday when the first Week 5 injury report comes out.

In related news, fellow cornerback Donte Jackson continues to be bothered by the toe injury that happened early Week 1. Jackson also came out of Sunday’s win over Arizona. He returned in the second half and gave up a touchdown to Christian Kirk.

Despite not being close to 100%, Jackson is having the best season of his career so far. He has two interceptions and a 64.7 passer rating allowed.

