Panthers injury updates: CB Eli Apple ruled out vs. Falcons

Tim Weaver

The Carolina Panthers have ruled out cornerback Eli Apple for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Everyone else on the active roster appears to be healthy and ready to play, though.

Here’s the team’s complete Week 5 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
CB Eli Apple Hamstring Limited DNP DNP Out
CB Donte Jackson Toe Limited Full Full
TE Chris Manhertz Ankle Limited Limited Full
OT Russell Okung Groin Limited Full Full
S Juston Burris Ankle Full Full Full
G Dennis Daley Ankle Full Full Full
OT Greg Little Ankle Full Full Full
C Matt Paradis Finger Full Full Full
DT Kawann Short Foot Full Full Full
DE Stephen Weatherly Knee Full
TE Colin Thompson Hip Full Full

One spot the team is thin at is running back with Christian McCaffrey and Reggie Bonnafon both on injured reserve. Coach Matt Rhule just told reporters that Trenton Cannon and fullback Alex Armah will be backing up Mike Davis this week.

As for cornerback, Donte Jackson and Rasul Douglas should continue starting at the outside positions.

Related

Teddy Bridgewater warns Panthers against taking the 0-4 Falcons lightly