Panthers injury updates: Bridgewater ‘extremely’ limited, Okung downgraded
The Panthers look like they’ll be facing the Lions this weekend with several important pieces on the sidelines. Four players did not participate in today’s practice and starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains limited.
Here is the team’s updated Week 11 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RB Christian McCaffrey
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
G John Miller
Knee/ankle
DNP
DNP
CB Donte Jackson
Toe
DNP
DNP
LB Tahir Whitehead
Rib
DNP
Limited
QB Teddy Bridgewater
Knee
Limited
Limited
OT Russell Okung
Calf
Limited
DNP
TE Chris Manhertz
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
S Sam Franklin
Ankle
Limited
Limited
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
DE Marquis Haynes
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
RB Mike Davis
Thumb
Full
Full
CB Rasul Douglas
Ankle
–
Full
Coach Matt Rhule told the media today that Bridgewater is “extremely limited” right now. Also, there’s apparently more than one thing wrong with his knee. However, if No. 5 can play, he will.
If Bridgewater can’t go against Detroit, Rhule says he will likely wait until Saturday or Sunday to name a starter between backups Will Grier and P.J. Walker.
Aside from those two, players who should see larger roles this week include rookie corner Troy Pride Jr., slated to start for Donte Jackson so he can finally rest and fully recover from his lingering toe injury. Mike Davis will also naturally take Christian McCaffrey’s place in the lineup. If right guard John Miller is ruled out, Michael Schofield or Dennis Daley could take his spot. As for left tackle, it’s anybody’s guess.
