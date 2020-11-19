Panthers injury updates: Bridgewater ‘extremely’ limited, Okung downgraded

The Panthers look like they’ll be facing the Lions this weekend with several important pieces on the sidelines. Four players did not participate in today’s practice and starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains limited.

Here is the team’s updated Week 11 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RB Christian McCaffrey

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

G John Miller

Knee/ankle

DNP

DNP

CB Donte Jackson

Toe

DNP

DNP

LB Tahir Whitehead

Rib

DNP

Limited

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Knee

Limited

Limited

OT Russell Okung

Calf

Limited

DNP

TE Chris Manhertz

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

S Sam Franklin

Ankle

Limited

Limited

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

DE Marquis Haynes

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

RB Mike Davis

Thumb

Full

Full

CB Rasul Douglas

Ankle

Full

Coach Matt Rhule told the media today that Bridgewater is “extremely limited” right now. Also, there’s apparently more than one thing wrong with his knee. However, if No. 5 can play, he will.

If Bridgewater can’t go against Detroit, Rhule says he will likely wait until Saturday or Sunday to name a starter between backups Will Grier and P.J. Walker.

Aside from those two, players who should see larger roles this week include rookie corner Troy Pride Jr., slated to start for Donte Jackson so he can finally rest and fully recover from his lingering toe injury. Mike Davis will also naturally take Christian McCaffrey’s place in the lineup. If right guard John Miller is ruled out, Michael Schofield or Dennis Daley could take his spot. As for left tackle, it’s anybody’s guess.

