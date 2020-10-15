Panthers injury updates: Brian Burns upgraded to limited

Tim Weaver

The Panthers got a little bit of good news Thursday when defensive end Brian Burns was upgraded to a limited participant at practice after sitting out yesterday. He suffered a concussion in Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

Here is the updated Week 6 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
DE Brian Burns Concussion DNP Limited
DT Kawann Short Shoulder DNP
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Ankle DNP DNP
G Michael Schofield NRI DNP
C Tyler Larsen Illness DNP
CB Donte Jackson Toe Limited Limited
CB Eli Apple Hamstring Limited Full
DT Zach Kerr Toe Limited Limited
WR Curtis Samuel Knee Limited Limited
WR/KR Pharoh Cooper Neck Full Full

Schofield and Larsen both being out is a little scary given what’s going on in Atlanta right now, but if it were COVID-related we would know.

Veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short (shoulder) is expected to be placed on the injured reserve list today.

