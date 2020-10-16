Panthers injury updates: 4 players listed as questionable vs. Bears

2020 has been a rough year for everybody, including the Carolina Panthers. All season, the team has had to contend with injuries to key players. After a glimmer of hope last week, things have gotten much, much worse. Two defensive linemen have been placed on injured reserve and four players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Here is the team’s complete Week 6 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status DE Brian Burns Concussion DNP Limited Full – DT Kawann Short Shoulder DNP – – Out (IR) DE Yetur Gross-Matos Ankle DNP DNP – Out (IR) G Michael Schofield NRI – DNP – – C Tyler Larsen Illness – DNP – Out (COVID) CB Donte Jackson Toe Limited Limited Limited Questionable CB Eli Apple Hamstring Limited Full Full Questionable DT Zach Kerr Toe Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Curtis Samuel Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR/KR Pharoh Cooper Neck Full Full Full –

To recap, Kawann Short is done for the season after injuring his other shoulder. Gross-Matos has joined Christian McCaffrey on short-term IR and Tyler Larsen is on the COVID-19/reserve list.

If you’re looking for a silver lining, we don’t have much. At least Brian Burns appears ready to play Sunday after suffering a concussion last week. At this point, the Panthers are mostly just fortunate that they still have a healthy quarterback.

