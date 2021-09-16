Panthers injury update: RT Taylor Moton added to report as limited

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
Any week would be a bad week for the Carolina Panthers to be without starting right tackle Taylor Moton. But this week, in particular, is not one of the more ideal ones in that regard.

Moton was added to the injury report ahead of the Panthers’ Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. A groin injury kept the team’s top offensive lineman as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

DT DaQuan Jones

Groin

Limited

Limited

OT Taylor Moton

Groin

Limited

S Juston Burris

Neck

Full

Full

S Sean Chandler

Hamstring

Full

Full

G Pat Elflein

Hip

Limited

Full

G John Miller

Illness

Limited

Full

WR Shi Smith

Shoulder

Full

Full

Carolina will be welcoming in New Orleans for their first divisional clash of the 2021 season. And if that wasn’t big enough, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan could be in for one heck of a day if Moton’s presence is compromised in any way.

Save for veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, players who were limited on Wednesday (guards Pat Elflein and John Miller) made the jump to full participation on Thursday.

