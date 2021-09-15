Panthers injury report: WR Shi Smith back as full participant for Week 2
If you rewind back to the moment where Carolina Panthers receiver Shi Smith injured his shoulder in the preseason finale three weeks ago, there was no way anyone would’ve thought he’d be where he is today. And today, he’s back at a full-go.
The rookie wideout was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, even in spite of the injury. He was joined by a handful of other Panthers in what was a relatively encouraging report for the team ahead of their Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints.
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
G Pat Elflein
Hip
Limited
DT DaQuan Jones
Groin
Limited
G John Miller
Illness
Limited
S Juston Burris
Neck
Full
S Sean Chandler
Hamstring
Full
WR Shi Smith
Shoulder
Full
As announced this morning, Miller has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will try to keep working his way back into the starting lineup. Dennis Daley filled in for Miller in last week’s win over the New York Jets.
