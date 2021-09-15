Panthers injury report: WR Shi Smith back as full participant for Week 2

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

If you rewind back to the moment where Carolina Panthers receiver Shi Smith injured his shoulder in the preseason finale three weeks ago, there was no way anyone would’ve thought he’d be where he is today. And today, he’s back at a full-go.

The rookie wideout was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, even in spite of the injury. He was joined by a handful of other Panthers in what was a relatively encouraging report for the team ahead of their Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

G Pat Elflein

Hip

Limited

DT DaQuan Jones

Groin

Limited

G John Miller

Illness

Limited

S Juston Burris

Neck

Full

S Sean Chandler

Hamstring

Full

WR Shi Smith

Shoulder

Full

As announced this morning, Miller has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will try to keep working his way back into the starting lineup. Dennis Daley filled in for Miller in last week’s win over the New York Jets.

