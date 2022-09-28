Panthers injury report: Christian McCaffrey misses Wednesday practice

The Carolina Panthers will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 this weekend and had their first practice of the week. They released their first official injury report of the week with a couple of big names showing up on the list.

One player sat out and another five were limited.

The details are below.

Did not participate

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

McCaffrey typically has a rest day on Wednesday but is dealing with a quad issue this week. Head coach Matt Rhule said to check back Thursday and that he is day-to-day. He also said that McCaffrey was “getting his body right” Wednesday.

Limited participation

CB Jaycee Horn (calf), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), TE Ian Thomas (ankle), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

Horn and Shenault figured heavily into the Panthers’ first win of the year on Sunday. Woods, Horn and Thomas are all starters.

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

WR Marquise Brown (rest)

TE Zach Ertz (rest)

WR A.J. Green (knee)

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

OL Justin Pugh (elbow)

LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Limited participation

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

WR Greg Dortch (back)

RB James Conner (knee)

K Matt Prater (right hip)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire