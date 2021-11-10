Panthers injury update: QB Sam Darnold set to miss several weeks with shoulder injury

Following a slew of mistake-ridden performances, many expected Panthers coach Matt Rhule to have to make a tough decision about the immediate future of the quarterback position in Carolina. Now, the decision has been made for him, as quarterback Sam Darnold is set to miss several weeks with a fractured scapula in his throwing shoulder, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After two days of testing, exams revealed that #Panthers QB Sam Darnold has a fractured scapula, sources say. The right shoulder injury will most likely lead to Darnold missing several weeks. PJ Walker, his backup, will step in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

The injury news comes amidst a tumultuous season for the new Panthers starter. Darnold had a hot start in Carolina, averaging 296 passing yards and a passer rating of 98.9 per game through the first three games to propel his team to first place in the NFC South with a 3-0 record. Then, the Panthers lost five of their succeeding six games, and a lot of the blame can be placed on Darnold. Over that stretch, the fourth-year quarterback averaged just 183 passing yards, a 56.6 passer rating and a total touchdown-to-interception ratio of 4:10. Now, the Panthers rank last in their division ahead of their matchup with the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals.

Story continues

Darnold likely sustained the injury on a big hit during the team’s Week 8 win over the Falcons. Late in the game, the Carolina quarterback was blasted by Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, immediately sending him into the concussion protocol as he went to the locker room. Later, we learned that Darnold also sustained a right shoulder injury on the same play, making his status questionable heading into Carolina’s Week 9 matchup versus the Patriots. Although Darnold ultimately played that game, he threw for three interceptions and could never quite get into a rhythm with any of his receivers. During that outing, the team believes that he re-aggravated the injury.

Following the game, Rhule seemed to tone down his confidence in Darnold moving forward. While he had previously asserted that Darnold would remain the starter as long as he is healthy, Rhule began to take more of a wait-and-see approach when it came to this week’s starter versus the Cardinals.

With Darnold’s new injury status, though, it will be P.J. Walker that takes the field for the Panthers’ offense as they battle one of the best teams in the league. Behind him, the newly-signed veteran quarterback Matt Barkley will serve as the team’s primary backup, pending any more free-agent acquisitions between now and Sunday.