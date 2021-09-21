Panthers injury update: G Pat Elflein placed on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers know they’ll already be without starting left guard Pat Elflein for Thursday night’s showcase against the Houston Texans. In fact, the team announced they’ve now placed the sixth-year veteran on the injured reserve list, effectively sidelining him for at least the next three games.

Unfortunately, it seems they’ll also be without another lineman, but on the other side of the ball.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has now been off the practice field for two consecutive days. Head coach Matt Rhule had referenced his absence on Monday, saying he rolled his ankle in the 26-7 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Gross-Matos played just nine snaps in the victory.

Also of note, fellow end Morgan Fox was dressed in a red jersey on Tuesday, indicating he has not been cleared for contact due to his own ankle injury. Fox is coming off an eye-opening outing this past Sunday, where he totaled seven pressures against the Saints.

As for the better news, left tackle Cameron Erving was upgraded to a full participant after working in a limited capacity the day prior. Additionally, right tackle Taylor Moton, left guard Dennis Daley and tight end Tommy Tremble are no longer noted on the injury report.

Injury Mon. Tues. Wed. Game Status G Pat Elflein Hamstring DNP DNP DE Yetur Gross-Matos Ankle DNP DNP T Cameron Erving Knee Limited Full DE Morgan Fox Ankle Limited Limited FB Giovanni Ricci Knee Full Full

