Panthers hosting 3 tryout players for mandatory minicamp

After yesterday’s release of defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, the Carolina Panthers are entering mandatory minicamp on Tuesday one player short of a full 90-man roster. But they could have No. 90 on hand this week.

Per team reporter Darin Gantt, the Panthers are expected to host three tryout players for the upcoming practice sessions. The trio includes tight end Jordan Matthews and cornerbacks Greg Mabin and Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Matthews, a former wide receiver, was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2014. The distant relative of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has officially played eight seasons in the NFL.

His last stop came with the San Francisco 49ers, a run that ended in the summer of 2022 following a torn ACL. Matthews, in addition to a pair of runs in both Philly and San Fran, has also picked up stints for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

Mabin—6-foot-2, 200 pounds—entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He appeared in six games for the Tennessee Titans this past season.

Keyes—6-foot-1, 202 pounds—was a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. His last NFL snap came in 2021.

Advertisement

Related

LOOK: Panthers OLB Brian Burns wears No. 0 uniform for 1st time Where does the Panthers' roster core rank among the rest of the NFL? Panthers DT Marquan McCall changes uniform number

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire