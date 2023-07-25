Panthers hosting 2023 USFL interception leader for workout on Tuesday

As first reported by Joe Person of The Athletic on late Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers are hosting cornerback Mark Gilbert for a workout. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender is the third known invitee of the day, with defensive tackle Khalil Davis and quarterback J’Mar Smith also getting a look.

Gilbert was born in Fayetteville, N.C. in 1997 and attended Terry Sanford High School—where he played both football and basketball. A three-star recruit for the Bulldogs, he chose to attend nearby Duke University beginning in 2016.

He played in 29 games for the Blue Devils—having recorded 65 total tackles (5.0 for a loss) and seven interceptions over four seasons. Six of those seven picks came in 2017, which helped him earn 2017 first team All-ACC honors.

After going undrafted in 2021, Gilbert signed on with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first of two stints in the Steel City. He’d then be signed off the Steelers’ practice squad by the Detroit Lions in the middle of his rookie campaign and appeared in eight games.

Gilbert’s most recent ball was played as a member of the Pittsburgh Maulers of the United States Football League. He amassed a league-leading four interceptions during the 2023 season.

