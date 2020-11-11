Panthers host rookie QB/TE Tommy Stevens, 2 others for visits

It’s been a busy day for the Carolina Panthers, who hosted a trio of free agents for visits.

Here is a review of who came in and how they might fit in.

QB/TE Tommy Stevens (6-foot-5, 235 pounds)

Quarterback turned tight end Tommy Stevens was the subject of some NFL draft intrigue this year, with reports that the Panthers and the New Orleans Saints both wanted him. Carolina apparently had plans to sign Stevens as an undrafted free agent, but New Orleans traded back in and picked him in the seventh round. Stevens was released by the Saints on Tuesday, though.

Stevens had been playing tight end for New Orleans. The Panthers aren’t really in need of a fourth-string quarterback, so it’s likely they see him as a Taysom Hill-type playmaker tight end rather than a QB. He has experience with offensive coordinator Joe Brady from their time together at Penn State. Stevens played his Senior season at Mississippi State, where he completed just 60.2% of his passes and threw 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

LB Daniel Bituli (6-foot-3, 252 pounds)

The Panthers are a little lighter in their linebacker room today after Adarius Taylor was placed on the injured reserve list. He had been mostly getting snaps with the special teams unit. Bituli played his college ball at Tennessee, where he posted four sacks, 14.5 tackles for a loss, five pass breakups and one interception in 38 games. If he signs, Bituli will add more depth but likely won’t see much playing time.

K Taylor Bertolet (5-foot-9, 174 pounds)

Bertolet has been on and off the team’s practice squad for the last few weeks. He’s the third emergency kicker they have kept around this season. He’ll need to go through the COVID-19 protocols again in order to sign.

As it happens, there are three open spots on Carolina’s practice squad right now. That’s likely where these three are headed.

