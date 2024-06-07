Panthers host the Oilers to start the Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -139, Oilers +117; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in game one of the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Panthers went 2-0 against the Oilers in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 16, the Panthers won 5-1.

Florida has gone 32-15-3 in home games and 52-24-6 overall. The Panthers have a 30-6-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Edmonton has a 27-21-2 record in road games and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have gone 54-14-2 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has scored 34 goals with 38 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.