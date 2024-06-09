Panthers host the Oilers with 1-0 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -143, Oilers +121; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 3-0.

Florida is 52-24-6 overall and 33-15-3 at home. The Panthers are 29-8-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Edmonton has a 49-27-6 record overall and a 27-22-2 record in road games. The Oilers rank ninth in NHL play with 321 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 26 goals and 62 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has scored 32 goals with 100 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.