Panthers host Nike 11-On tournament at Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers hosted the Nike 11-On tournament at Bank of America Stadium for the first time ever this week.

Providence Day School and South Pointe High School out of Rock Hill joined Columbia’s Irmo High School and Gaffney High School in the tournament.

“It’s a really cool thing the Panthers are doing for high school kids,” said Providence Day head coach Chad Grier.

