Panthers to host Giants in Germany for Week 10 matchup

Ahead of tonight’s full 2024 regular-season schedule release, the NFL officially announced its slate of international games this morning. And the Panthers, as previously announced, have stamped their tickets to Munich, Germany—where they’ll be joined by the New York Giants.

The overseas clash will take place in Week 10 on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Carolina will play host from Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.

Owner David Tepper said the following in the official statement released by the team back in January:

“It’s an honor for the Carolina Panthers to play in Munich in 2024. This game represents more than playing internationally for us. With more than 200 German-owned companies in the Charlotte area, this opportunity offers a special connection for the Panthers and our community. We are excited to deepen our relationships with our German fans, engage with our partners, and continue to grow our brand globally.”

One of the major storylines of this Munich matchup should be the “return” of two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, who spent his five first NFL seasons in Carolina. The Panthers traded Burns to the Giants on March 11.

