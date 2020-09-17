Panthers host free agents K Kai Forbath, CB Trumaine Johnson for visits

According to the league’s transaction report, the Panthers hosted free agent kicker Kai Korbath as well as former Rams and Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson for visits on Thursday.

The Panthers are thin at cornerback after placing Eli Apple on injured reserve (though he’s eligible to return after Week 3) and with Donte Jackson leaving Sunday’s loss to the Raiders with an ankle injury, although he has been practicing this week so far.

Johnson came into the league in 2012 as a third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams. He spent six seasons with that team and was part of their move to Los Angeles. He played in 85 games with 62 starts for the Rams and totaled 327 tackles and 18 interceptions.

Johnson then moved on to the Jets in free agency but injuries limited him to 17 games (15 starts) in his two seasons, where he posted 65 tackles and five interceptions. He missed nine games in 2019 with an ankle injury. Johnson was cut by the Jets just two seasons into a five-year, $72.5 million contract. That contract has been regarded by some as one of the worst free-agent signings in recent memory.

Forbath has bounced around the NFL since entering in 2012 with Washington. He has played for six teams, including the Saints, Vikings, Jaguars, Cowboys and Patriots. Forbath has kicked in 16 games since 2017, when he was an 84.2 percent kicker and 34/39 on extra points. In four total games last season between Dallas and New England, Forbath was 11/11 on field goals and 11/12 on extra points.

According to the Charlotte Observer, they’re considering adding Forbath to their practice squad after recently releasing Kaare Vedvik.

