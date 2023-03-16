Panthers to host free-agent WR DJ Chark for visit on Friday

The Carolina Panthers have gone to work for their offense in free agency—having come to terms with the likes of quarterback Andy Dalton, running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst and center Bradley Bozeman this week. But, uh, we’re pretty sure there’s not a wide receiver in that group.

And, hey, maybe that’ll change tomorrow.

According to Jordan Schultz of theScore, the Panthers are expected to bring in DJ Chark for a visit on Friday. The 26-year-old is one of the top remaining wideouts left on the open market.

FA WR DJ Chark is visiting the #Panthers tomorrow, a source tells @theScore. In the six games he saw five or more targets last season, the former LSU standout averaged nearly 70 yards per game with three total TDs for the #Lions. Really good player who’s finally healthy as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2023

With DJ Moore traded off to the Chicago Bears in part of a package for the 2023 NFL draft’s No. 1 overall pick, Carolina is particularly thin on playmakers at the position. That’s where Chark could certainly help.

A 2018 second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chark can bring an explosive downfield presence to the offense. The 6-foot-4, 198-pounder and one-time Pro Bowler has amassed an average of 14.4 yards per reception over his five-year career.

This past season with the Detroit Lions, Chark reeled in 30 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns over 11 games.

Chark is the latest name the Panthers are set to gauge, as they’ve already hosted former Minnesota Viking Adam Thielen for a visit on Wednesday and had representation at the private workout for Odell Beckham Jr. last Friday.

