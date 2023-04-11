Panthers host former Seahawks, Bengals CB Tre Flowers for free-agent visit

The Carolina Panthers have addressed quite a few of their needs through free agency this offseason. But they’re still a tad thin at the cornerback position.

So, with that likely in mind, they have reportedly hosted 27-year-old free agent Tre Flowers for a visit. ESPN NFL insider Field Yates was first with the news late Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers hosted CB Tre Flowers on a free agent visit. Flowers was drafted by Seattle in 2018 when Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was a member of the Seahawks front office. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 11, 2023

Flowers was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Seattle Seahawks, who still had current Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer in their front office at the time. The Oklahoma State University product played nearly four seasons in Seattle—recording 40 starts, 196 combined tackles, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 2.0 sacks over 47 outings.

He was then waived in the middle of the 2021 campaign and later claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals for the remaining five games of the season. Flowers stuck on in Cincinnati through 2022, having played a total of 26 games for the Bengals.

