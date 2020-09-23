Panthers can host some fans starting Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Yesterday, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper cleared the way for large outdoor stadiums to reopen their doors beginning October 2. That means the Carolina Panthers can begin hosting fans starting Week 4 against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Cooper’s order allows stadiums to fill to 7% capacity. For Bank of America Stadium, that means around 5,200 fans can be allowed in.

While having the energy of a few thousands fans will help reestablish some of the home-field advantage these Panthers missed Week 1 against the Raiders, those who are hoping for a blowout win to celebrate should adjust their expectations.

Arizona hasn’t been a contender since the Panthers beat them in the NFC Championship game five years ago. They even beat them last season with Kyle Allen starting at quarterback. Things are changing, though. Through two weeks, the Cards are 2-0 and Murray is becoming one of the league’s most dynamic, difficult to defend playmakers.





The odds for next week aren’t out yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Panthers are underdogs again.

