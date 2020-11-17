Panthers host 3 defensive linemen, 1 linebacker for Tuesday tryouts

The Panthers are looking to add some defensive front-seven help based on today’s official NFL transaction report. The team hosted three free agent defensive linemen and one linebacker for tryouts.

Here is a look at who came in Tuesday.

LB Daniel Bituli (Tennessee)

Bituli (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) was one of the three players who came in for visits last week, including QB/TE Tommy Stevens, who was signed to the practice squad yesterday. Bituli offers more depth at linebacker and on special teams after Adarius Taylor was recently placed on injured reserve.

DT Myles Adams (Rice)

Adams (6-foot-2, 284 pounds) should be a familiar name for Carolina fans. He was one of the team’s original 17 undrafted free agent signings this offseason. Adams was cut just before the regular season began and put in some time with the practice squad early on. At Rice, he totaled 4.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss in 39 games.

DE/OLB Jamal Davis II (Akron)

Davis (6-foot-4, 235 pounds didn’t get much playing time as a rookie last year. He wound up playing 16 just snaps for the Dolphins. During his last two seasons at Akron he racked up 7.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for a loss.

DE Jonathan Wynn (Vanderbilt)

Wynn (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) wasn’t on the field much in 2019, either. He played only 12 snaps, in his case with the Lions. Most of the time was passed going on and off Detroit’s practice squad. In college, he only had five sacks but he did knock down seven passes.

These tryouts and visits have usually gone to players who wind up on the fringes of the practice squad. Speaking of which, the team has waived tight end Seth DeValve from the practice squad and hosted kicker Taylor Bertolet for another visit.

