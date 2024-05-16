Panthers hoping to shut down Bruins offense, clinch series in Game 6

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Panthers’ defense was stingy in Games 2 through 4 of their second-round series against the Bruins, and the results were three straight wins.

Boston started peppering Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with shots in Game 5, and the Bruins snapped their losing streak and kept their season alive with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Panthers will try to return to their tight defensive ways in Game 6 at 7 p.m. on Friday at TD Garden.

Although the Panthers held the Bruins to fewer than 20 shots for three straight games in those wins, coach Paul Maurice was not surprised Boston turned things around on Tuesday.

“I would say it would be more to be expected,” Maurice said. “We will always look at our games and look at things we can do better with that. I also don’t think that our expectation’s that we should be giving up shots in the teens in the second round of the playoffs. I think the shots in the end are very close to being even. The game was very close to being even. I think the five-on-five scoring chances, again, were fairly close. Haven’t been going into the series hanging our hat on the fact that we haven’t given up any shots in Games 2 through 5 up until last game. But it’s also what we’re good at. We’re a good defensive team.”

The Panthers got off to a slow start, allowing 12 shots in the first period and falling behind 1-0. They surrendered 28 shots in the loss.

“After that, it looked more like our games,” Maurice said.

A question entering Game 6 will be the status of Boston captain Brad Marchand, who missed the last two games after suffering an injury on a hit from Florida center Sam Bennett. Marchand reportedly practiced Thursday.

“He’s a very skilled player, and he’s a very good player for them,” Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “Huge. He’s their captain, and he brings a lot for them.”

Going into Game 6, the Panthers will try to contain the Bruins’ forecheck and keep their offense in check again.

“I think they did a good job forechecking us,” Forsling said. “That’s a big key both for us and them. We want to get the forecheck going and turn pucks over and take it to the net. That’s really how you create.”

Similar lineup for Game 6

Key Panthers playmakers Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett did not take part in practice Thursday, but Maurice said there was no cause for concern and that they were “all good.”

“Sam Reinhart has done this now three times where we’ve had an opportunity to get a two-day block, we’ve asked him to,” Maurice said. “It’s the second time Sam Bennett’s done it.”

Maurice added that the lineups will be similar for Game 6 in Boston.

“Close to it,” Maurice said.

Strus shows support

Last year, the Panthers and Miami Heat went on similar runs to the championship series. Both teams showed support for each other during their runs.

That support continued into this season, as former Heat player Max Strus, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, walked into the arena for the Cavs’ playoff game against the Celtics wearing a personalized Panthers jersey.

“I sent him a message,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “It was nice of him.”