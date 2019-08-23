Panthers hopeful Cam Newton will be ready for opener New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy, left, sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says Cam Newton has a mid-foot sprain and he's ''cautiously optimistic'' the quarterback will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Newton injured his left foot in Carolina's 10-3 preseason loss Thursday night at New England.

Newton was trying to avoid a sack in the first quarter when he got tripped up and landed on the turf. He hobbled to the sideline and grimaced in pain on the bench before walking under his own power to the locker room.

The 2015 league MVP was in 11 plays and three series when the Panthers gained just 29 yards. He was sacked twice.

Newton left the stadium in a walking boot and didn't address the media before boarding the team bus.

