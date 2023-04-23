Panthers hook Bryce Young up with pair of big WRs in PFF 3-round mock draft

If the Carolina Panthers are going to draft someone they hope turns into franchise quarterback next week (which they will be), they’ll need to build around him. So, that’s exactly what Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers did in their new three-round mock draft.

The hosts of PFF’s NFL Stock Exchange Podcast recently took turns making selections through the first three frames of the 2023 NFL draft—and they start off sweet and simple at No. 1. Rogers notes:

Bryce Young is my top quarterback. They need a quarterback, they traded a lot of picks to get here. I think he’s the best one.

Next up was the 39th overall selection, which was used on University of Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Tillman, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, plays his size—making the most of his catch radius and physicality.

A high-ankle sprain hampered his final collegiate season, where he played in just six games. But 2021 showed just how dominant Tillman could be—as he reeled in 64 balls for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

But even that wasn’t enough. With their third-round pick of the mock, at No. 93, came Southern Methodist University’s Rashee Rice. At a solid 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds, Rice also uses his frame to his advantage—which helped him chalk up 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

So, uh, wideout room of Tillman, Rice, Terrace Marshall Jr., Adam Thielen and DJ Chark would be kinda nice, wouldn’t it?

