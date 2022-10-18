Panthers find a home in power rankings after Week 6 loss to Rams

After their Week 6 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, the Carolina Panthers now stand at 1-5—something no other team in the NFL can currently lay claim to. So what does that “honor” do for them in the latest set of power rankings?

Author: Doug Farrar

Rank: 32 (-)

Take: “It appears that the Panthers’ dysfunction wasn’t just about Matt Rhule, who was mercifully fired on October 10. Since that move, every player with any talent on the roster has been the subject of fire sale trade rumors, and one of those players, receiver Robbie Anderson, was kicked off the field (and subsequently traded to the Cardinals) in a 24-10 loss to the Rams after Anderson got into it with his receivers coach and interim head coach Steve Wilks. This team is a fluke victory over the Saints from being winless, and it’s tough to see how things will get better for Wilks in the short term, and whoever replaced Wilks in the long term.”

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 32 (-)

Take: “Their first game post-Rhule produced a season-low in points (10) and yards (203) and led to Anderson’s unceremonious ouster. Up next? A salty Brady and his Bucs.”

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 32 (-)

Take: “The Panthers look very much like a team ready for the end of the season. This is bad news, especially when it’s the middle of October. Steve Wilks’ tenure as interim coach began with a 24-10 loss to the Rams that will be remembered for Wilks sending Robbie Anderson to the locker room (and into Panthers history, as it turns out) after the mercurial wide receiver got into multiple sideline disagreements with his positional coach. On Monday, Anderson was traded to the Cardinals. Could Christian McCaffrey be next?”

Author: David Newton

Rank: 32 (-)

Take: “That quarterback Baker Mayfield would be an upgrade over Sam Darnold and help the Carolina Panthers to seven to nine wins. He’s not. Mayfield’s numbers across the board are the worst of his career and worse than Darnold’s were a year ago when he was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. And the Panthers, who already have fired coach Matt Rhule, are 1-5 with no clear path to seven to nine wins.”

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 32 (-1)

Take: “The coaching change gave them some life early against the Rams, but they just aren’t good enough. They lack talent, so will they have a fire sale to get picks?”

Author: Mike Florio

Rank: 32 (-)

Take: “[Robbie] Anderson should send Steve Wilks a thank-you note.”

