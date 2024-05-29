Panthers hold Xavier Legette out of OTAs on Wednesday due to hamstring injury

The Carolina Panthers hit the practice field on Wednesday without one of their most notable pickups from the offseason.

Wideout Xavier Legette did not participate in today’s session of organized team activities due to a hamstring injury. According to Vashti Hurt of Carolina Blitz, the team is “erring on the side of caution” with the rookie receiver—who tweaked his hamstring on Tuesday.

Legette was selected by the Panthers with the 32nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

The 23-year-old has been hard at work these past few months during his transition to the pros. He stated during rookie minicamp that his biggest focus during the jump has been his route running.

“I don’t necessarily really worry about what folks say, but a lot folks were bringin’ that to my attention,” Legette said on May 10. “Like, a lot of coaches who I was talkin’ to, they was also bringin’ it up—like why you think a lot of folks sayin’ this and that?

“I felt like the coaches kinda thought the same thing as well. So I feel like that was important, to put emphasis on makin’ that happen and bein’ able to show them that I can do that through the process.”

