Panthers hold tryout for former Cowboys, Steelers WR Ryan Switzer

The Carolina Panthers have not brought back free agent Alex Erickson, who manned punt return duties for the team in 2021. But they might be bringing in his replacement.

Per the league transaction wire from Tuesday, the Panthers have tried out receiver Ryan Switzer. Switzer, who has served primarily on special teams since entering the league, did not play a regular-season snap over the past two seasons.

The North Carolina Tar Heel cracked into the NFL as a fourth-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He’d play just one campaign down in Texas—totaling 29 punt returns, 24 kick returns and 41 receiving yards off six catches.

Switzer then moved on to the Pittsburgh Steelers for 2018 and 2019. Between those two seasons, he’d field another 38 punts and 39 kickoffs while reeling in 280 yards on 44 receptions.

As of now, there is no clear punt return leader in the Panthers’ clubhouse. Possible options as the roster stands should include wideouts DJ Moore, Shi Smith and Brandon Zylstra.

