Panthers hold Brian Burns, Derrick Brown out of Thursday’s practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Gee, it’d be quite awful if the Carolina Panthers didn’t have their two best defensive players while facing the NFL’s most dangerous offense, wouldn’t it? Um, well . . .

After they were listed as limited participants for Wednesday’s practice, both defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee/ankle) and outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) were held out of this afternoon’s session. The Panthers—who are already without three of their starting defenders in linebacker Shaq Thompson, cornerback Jaycee Horn and safety Xavier Woods—will be matching up against a 4-1 Miami Dolphins team that has averaged 513.6 total yards per game.

Joining Brown and Burns on the side was running back Miles Sanders. The fifth-year vet also missed yesterday’s practice due to his shoulder injury.

Here’s the entire, and lengthy, injury report for Thursday:

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

OLB Justin Houston

Rest

DNP

RB Miles Sanders

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

S Xavier Woods

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

G Chandler Zavala

Neck

DNP

DNP

WR Adam Thielen

Rest

DNP

OT Taylor Moton

Knee/rest

Limited

DNP

G Calvin Throckmorton

Calf

Limited

Limited

G Austin Corbett

Knee

Limited

Limited

TE Stephen Sullivan

Hip

Limited

Full

CB Donte Jackson

Shoulder

Full

Full

OLB Brian Burns

Ankle

Limited

DNP

DT Derrick Brown

Ankle/knee

Limited

DNP

TE Giovanni Ricci

Shoulder

DNP

OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Back

Limited

S Vonn Bell

Quadriceps

Limited

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire