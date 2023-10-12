Panthers hold Brian Burns, Derrick Brown out of Thursday’s practice
Gee, it’d be quite awful if the Carolina Panthers didn’t have their two best defensive players while facing the NFL’s most dangerous offense, wouldn’t it? Um, well . . .
After they were listed as limited participants for Wednesday’s practice, both defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee/ankle) and outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) were held out of this afternoon’s session. The Panthers—who are already without three of their starting defenders in linebacker Shaq Thompson, cornerback Jaycee Horn and safety Xavier Woods—will be matching up against a 4-1 Miami Dolphins team that has averaged 513.6 total yards per game.
Joining Brown and Burns on the side was running back Miles Sanders. The fifth-year vet also missed yesterday’s practice due to his shoulder injury.
Here’s the entire, and lengthy, injury report for Thursday:
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
OLB Justin Houston
Rest
DNP
–
RB Miles Sanders
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
S Xavier Woods
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Neck
DNP
DNP
WR Adam Thielen
Rest
DNP
–
OT Taylor Moton
Knee/rest
Limited
DNP
Calf
Limited
Limited
Knee
Limited
Limited
Hip
Limited
Full
Shoulder
Full
Full
OLB Brian Burns
Ankle
Limited
DNP
DT Derrick Brown
Ankle/knee
Limited
DNP
Shoulder
–
DNP
Back
–
Limited
Quadriceps
–
Limited