Panthers hold Brian Burns, Derrick Brown out of Thursday’s practice

Gee, it’d be quite awful if the Carolina Panthers didn’t have their two best defensive players while facing the NFL’s most dangerous offense, wouldn’t it? Um, well . . .

After they were listed as limited participants for Wednesday’s practice, both defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee/ankle) and outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) were held out of this afternoon’s session. The Panthers—who are already without three of their starting defenders in linebacker Shaq Thompson, cornerback Jaycee Horn and safety Xavier Woods—will be matching up against a 4-1 Miami Dolphins team that has averaged 513.6 total yards per game.

Joining Brown and Burns on the side was running back Miles Sanders. The fifth-year vet also missed yesterday’s practice due to his shoulder injury.

Here’s the entire, and lengthy, injury report for Thursday:

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire