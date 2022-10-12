Panthers hold Baker Mayfield, Jaycee Horn out of Wednesday’s practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Luke Kuechly and David Tepper might’ve been on hand for the Carolina Panthers’ practice on Wednesday, but two pretty important players weren’t.

Those two men were quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Both players left this past Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a foot and a rib injury, respectively.

Mayfield has reportedly since been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, one that might keep him out from anywhere to two to six weeks. Head coach Steve Wilks, however, classified his status as day-to-day following practice—stating that there is a chance he plays in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilks also noted that Sam Darnold, who is also out with a high-ankle sprain of his own, could be cleared as early as next week. As for now, PJ Walker took the starting reps during today’s session with Jacob Eason behind him.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of the team’s trip out west:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB Jaycee Horn

Ribs

DNP

QB Baker Mayfield

Ankle

DNP

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Hamstring

DNP

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Thigh

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey

Rest

DNP

CB CJ Henderson

Knee

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Full

WR DJ Moore

Shoulder

Full

TE Stephen Sullivan

Back

Full

S Xavier Woods

Hamstring

Limited

Related

Panthers open as huge underdogs to Rams in Week 6

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: 'They're not canceling our season'

List

What we learned from Steve Wilks' 1st presser as Panthers interim HC

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories