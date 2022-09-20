Have Panthers hit rock bottom across NFL power rankings?

There’s not much, if anything, going on for the Carolina Panthers right now.

Not only are they 0-2 to start the 2022 season, but they’re in what feels like an endless losing streak—one that’s now stretched to an NFL-worst nine games—with their latest defeat at the hands of the New York Giants.

So, does that mean they’ve reached the absolute bottom yet? Let’s see what the power rankings have to say.

Rank: 31 (-)

Take: “The Panthers were in a dogfight with the New York Giants and just couldn’t manage to pull out the win. Christian McCaffrey posted 102 rushing yards on 15 carries, but Baker Mayfield had a 48.3% completion percentage, which is a governor on how much success Carolina can have in 2022.”

Rank: 28 (-1)

Take: “If not for a pair of game-winning fields goals traveling at least 56 yards against them, they might be 2-0. Horseshoes and hand grenades.”

Rank: 29 (-2)

Take: “If the Panthers offense we’ve seen in the first two weeks is what we’ll get for the entire season, a lot of changes are coming to Charlotte — and perhaps sooner than you think. Baker Mayfield has not proved himself to be a solution at quarterback thus far, leaving the door open for a potential Sam Darnold lineup return once he’s healthy. The Carolina defense has done its part, keeping mediocre Browns and Giants offenses from going wild, but the Panthers have now lost nine straight games dating back to last season. Matt Rhule’s seat is hot.”

Rank: 30 (-2)

Take: “Either get him [Ikem Ekwonu] help or switch left guard Brady Christensen back to the position he was at during the final three games last season and at the start of training camp. The Panthers knew Ekwonu, the sixth pick of the draft, had issues with pass protection when they made him the starter but felt it was best to let him learn on the run. The problem is defenders running right past him at the most inopportune moments, such as third-and-6 with the game on the line Sunday against the Giants. As a result of his inconsistency, the Panthers are among the worst in the league in third-down efficiency.”

Rank: 31 (-4)

Take: “How long does coach Matt Rhule have before this team will make a change? At 0-2, they have issues.”

Rank: 26 (-3)

Take: “Matt Rhule will do well at Nebraska next year.”

