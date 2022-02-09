Steve Wilks is officially back with the Panthers.

Just after a report emerged that Wilks was interviewing with the club, Carolina announced that Wilks has returned to the organization as its defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach.

Wilks was with the Panthers under former head coach Ron Rivera from 2012-2017. He started as the team’s defensive backs coach, then added assistant head coach to his title in 2015. In 2017 he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

He was the Cardinals head coach for a year in 2018 and the Browns defensive coordinator in 2019. After a year off, he went to the collegiate level as Missouri’s defensive coordinator in 2021.

Wilks also interviewed for the Giants defensive coordinator position, though that went to former Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale.

The Panthers had an opening at defensive backs coach after Jason Simmons left the organization to take a similar position with the Raiders.

Panthers hire Steve Wilks as defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk