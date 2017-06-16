Panthers hire Ron Turner as consultant to coaching staff

The Panthers have added a new member to their coaching staff and he comes with ties to several members of the organization.

The team announced that former Florida International head coach and longtime NFL assistant Ron Turner will be a consultant to the coaching staff. Turner’s son Cameron is the Panthers’ assistant quarterbacks coach and the elder Turner was on Bears coaching staffs with head coach Ron Rivera, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, offensive coordinator Mike Shula and defensive line coach Eric Washington.

“He’ll work closely with the offense as far as evaluating the things that we’re doing, evaluating our opponents,” Rivera said in a statement. “And then he’ll also do some stuff for Steve Wilks, looking at what we’re doing and explaining how people might try to attack our defense.”

Turner served as the offensive coordinator for the Bears from 1993-96 and again from 2005-09 with a run as the head coach of the University of Illinois between the two stints. He coached current Panthers tight end Greg Olsen during the second stint, which also featured the Bears’ appearance in Super Bowl XLI. He worked with the Colts and Buccaneers after leaving the Bears and before spending three-plus years at FIU.