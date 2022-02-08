Panthers hire Paul Pasqualoni as new defensive line coach

Just minutes after losing their wide receivers coach in Frisman Jackson, the Carolina Panthers have added a new name to their staff—one we’ve been waiting on for quite a bit.

As announced by the team on Tuesday evening, Paul Pasqualoni has been hired the defensive line coach. The vacancy had been left open for almost a month following the dismissal of Frank Okam on Jan. 11.

Pasqualoni brings a wealth of experience to Carolina, with his coaching career—at least starting from the collegiate level—dating back to 1976. The 72-year-old’s decade of work in the NFL includes stops with the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

Those stints saw Pasqualoni take the reins as a tight ends coach, linebackers coach, defensive line coach and defensive coordinator. Most recently, he had served as a special assistant to Dan Mullen at the University of Florida between 2020 and 2021.

Rhule’s latest hire fits right in line with his previous three in offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive line coach James Campen—each of which are well-respected and seasoned minds at the pro level.

