Panthers hire Josh McCown as QB coach

The Carolina Panthers have already brought back one of their former quarterbacks to coach the team. So, while we’re having a big ol’ reunion, why not grab another?

As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Friday night—in a somewhat surprising development later announced by the team—the Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their new quarterbacks coach. The 43-year-old, who played in Carolina from 2008 to 2009, now returns to Charlotte—where he also coached at nearby Myers Park High School.

McCown had himself a well-regarded 16-year NFL career—which also included stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. He started in 76 of his 102 games—passing for 17,731 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions between 2002 and 2019.

This’ll be McCown’s first crack as a coach on an NFL sideline, as he just missed out on the Houston Texans head-coaching gig a year ago.

