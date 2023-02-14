The Panthers didn’t hire Jim Caldwell after interviewing him for their head coaching job earlier this year, but he will be going to work for the organization.

The team announced on Tuesday that Caldwell has been hired as a senior assistant to head coach Frank Reich. According to the team, he will assist Reich in all phases of the game.

Caldwell also interviewed with the Broncos before they hired Sean Payton and drew interest from teams looking for offensive coordinators, but declined to pursue those positions while in the mix for head coaching opportunities. Caldwell had stints as the head coach of the Colts, who he took to a Super Bowl, and Lions earlier in his career.

Reich worked under Caldwell in Indianapolis as a quarterbacks and wide receivers coach.

The Panthers also hired former Panthers and Texans head coach Dom Capers as a senior assistant last week, so Reich will have no shortage of experience on his staff in 2023.

Panthers hire Jim Caldwell as senior assistant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk