Panthers hire Jim Caldwell as senior assistant

Another day, another exciting addition to the Carolina Panthers coaching staff.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that they’ve agreed to terms with Jim Caldwell, who will join on as a senior assistant. Per the release, the 68-year-old and two-time Super Bowl champion staffer will report directly to head coach Frank Reich and provide support on offense, defense and special teams.

Caldwell’s coaching career spans back to 1977, as a graduate assistant for the University of Iowa. Since then, he’s chalked up decades of sideline experience—including an almost 20-year run in the NFL.

That stretch was highlighted by his stint with the Indianapolis Colts, where he’d cross paths with Reich. Reich—who worked as a coaching intern, offensive assistant, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach—served under Caldwell from 2006 to 2011.

Caldwell heads to Charlotte with two prior head-coaching stints under his belt, having led the Colts from 2009 to 2011 and the Detroit Lions from 2014 to 2017. He’s also the second man to join Reich’s staff after previously interviewing for Carolina’s head-coaching vacancy, joining defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

