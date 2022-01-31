Panthers hire James Campen as new offensive line coach

Three down, one to go for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

The team czar is nearly done refilling the staff he’s just about gutted this past season, as the team announced they’ve agreed to terms with James Campen to become the new offensive line coach. Monday’s hire, which follows the additions of offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, now leaves the defensive line coaching position as the only remaining vacancy.

Campen comes over as a well-received, highly-respected veteran of the game—for his work both on the field and from the sideline. The 57-year-old has nearly two decades of experience coaching up the trenches, most notably having spent 15 years with the Green Bay Packers.

More recently, Campen served as the offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and the Houston Texans in 2021. This’ll surely be, with a particular lack of talent and stability in Carolina’s current group, one of his toughest assignments yet.

