Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers are heading in a new direction with a head coach that has NFL experience.

Frank Reich will be the NFC South team’s next head coach.

#Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become new head coach pic.twitter.com/spUljJKdBz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 26, 2023

Reich was fired in 2022 by the Indianapolis Colts. He was 40-33-1 with Indianapolis.

The ax came down after a 3-5-1 start with Indianapolis.

Steve Wilks replaced Matt Rhule in Carolina during the 2022 season and he was a strong contender for this position. He led the team to 6 wins in 12 games after a brutal start under Rhule.

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Reich does have a Carolina connection to his NFL career.

After a stint in Buffalo as the backup (who led the Bills to what was at the time the biggest comeback in NFL history), he came to Carolina in 1995 as the first starting quarterback in franchise history.

He also won a Super Bowl ring as offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2017. … The 61-year-old Reich brings credentials as an offensive play-caller to a place looking for stability at quarterback and the chance to bring a new perspective to one of his old homes.

