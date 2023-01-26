Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach, snub Steve Wilks

The Carolina Panthers officially hired Frank Reich as their new head coach on Thursday following an exhaustive search. Reich, who was fired by the Indianapolis Colts at midseason, is considered one the NFL’s top offensive minds.

But while Reich may end up being a good hire, a strong case could be made that interim coach Steve Wilks deserved the job. Wilks replaced Matt Rhule after Carolina’s 1-4 start and led the team to a 6-6 record despite trading away both RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Robbie Anderson.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Atlanta Falcons were closely monitoring what happens with Wilks as the team looks for its new defensive coordinator. Now that the Panthers have gone in a different direction, the Falcons have a chance hire Wilks and add another experienced coach to Arthur Smith’s staff.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson likes the idea of Atlanta bringing Wilks on board.

Steve wilks to the falcons??? 👀 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) January 26, 2023

Other potential candidates for the Falcons include Brian Flores, Jerry Gray and Vic Fangio.

