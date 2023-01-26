Panthers hire Frank Reich as HC
Frank Reich will continue his NFL journey in the place where it all started, as the Carolina Panthers are set to hire their former QB as the franchise's 6th HC.
Former Colts HC Frank Reich is a finalist for the Panthers head coach vacancy.
The Carolina Panthers have found their replacement for Matt Rhule. The team has identified former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as its new head coach.
The Panthers have hired Frank Reich as head coach, snubbing interim coach Steve Wilks in the process.
Frank Reich has agreed to terms with Carolina and will be the next head coach of the Panthers
One NFL insider is hearing that Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is already the apple of the Panthers' eye.
