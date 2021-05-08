Panthers hire former Pro Bowl linebacker Dan Morgan as assistant GM

The Panthers interviewed at least four candidates for their assistant general manager position. In the end, they chose former Carolina linebacker Dan Morgan. The hiring was announced today on the team website.

After a Hall of Fame college career at Miami, Morgan was the team’s first-round pick in the 2001 NFL draft. He spent seven seasons playing for the Panthers, appearing in 59 regular season games during that time. At his peak, Morgan was a Pro Bowler in the 2004 season. He posted 102 combined tackles, two sacks and two interceptions that year. Unfortunately, Morgan only had one more healthy season after that before injuries cut his career short. He retired for good in 2009 after attempting a comeback with the Saints.

Since then, Morgan has been working his way up the ladder as an executive. He began his front office career with the Seahawks as a Scouting intern in 2010, eventually being promoted to Seattle’s Director of Pro Personnel. From there, he went to Buffalo, where he spent the last three years as their Director of Player Personnel.

