Panthers hire former Montana State LB as offensive assistant

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers may have filled out all the major spots on their coaching staff, but they weren’t quite done with their final touches.

Earlier this week, former Montana State University linebacker Jody Owens announced he’ll be taking up an offensive assistant job with the team. Owens has spent the past two years on the sidelines for Pittsburg State University—where he served as an assistant coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Prior to his latest stop—Owens picked up coaching stints at his alma mater in 2015, at the University of Nevada as a graduate assistant in 2016, at the University of Washington as a linebackers coach between 2017 and 2018 and at Briar Cliff University as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

As a standout presence on the field, he was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and a consensus All-American. He led the Montana State Bobcats with 97 tackles in that red-letter junior campaign.

