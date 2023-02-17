Panthers hire former Green Beret as vice president of development

Yes, you just read that correctly. The title of this post does say “Green Beret,” not “Green Bay.”

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers—who are in the middle of still assembling their coaching staff—announced a different kind of hire. The team has added former Special Forces captain and Green Beret Brian Decker as the vice president of development.

Fascinating, huh?

Decker served two rotations of combat duty fighting nearly two decades ago, placing him in the Iraqi cities of Fallujah and Ramadi in 2004. He has, in total, 22 years of military experience—even having led the Special Forces assessment and selection program.

“I was essentially the general manager for Special Forces,” Decker said via the team’s official release on Thursday. “I was responsible for running our selection process for all future Green Berets.”

He also comes over to Carolina with some NFL experience, some of which came alongside head coach Frank Reich. The 51-year-old spent five years with the Indianapolis Colts as a player personnel strategist, director of player development and director of team development and two years with the Cleveland Browns as a player personnel strategist.

Decker’s role will involve him evaluating draft prospects and developing players and coaches.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire