Panthers reportedly hire former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator

The Carolina Panthers are turning to former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to fix the team's offense. The Panthers hired McAdoo on Friday to be the team's next offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Both sides still need to work out a contract, though the move is expected.

McAdoo, 44, is most known for his two-year stint as the head coach of the Giants. The team went 11-5 in McAdoo's first season, making the playoffs. The team lost its first and only playoff game under McAdoo, falling to the Green Bay Packers. The Giants then went 2-10 in his second season before McAdoo was fired.

After being fired, McAdoo spent two seasons away from the NFL. He resurfaced as the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks coach in 2020 and was fired after the season. He spent the 2021 NFL as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ben McAdoo tasked with turning around Panthers' offense

Getting the Panthers' offense back on track won't be easy. The team ranked 30th in offensive yards per game in 2021. Sam Darnold struggled, throwing nine touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 12 games. Cam Newton and P.J. Walker failed to impress in their brief stints.

Things should improve in 2022. Christian McCaffrey will return after playing in just 7 games in 2021. The Panthers also hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and could snag an offensive playmaker — potentially a quarterback — with that pick.