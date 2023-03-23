Panthers hire former Cardinals coach, AAF QB Michael Bercovici as offensive assistant

The Carolina Panthers have yet another former quarterback on the coaching staff.

As first reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have hired Michael Bercovici as an offensive assistant. The 30-year-old has worked with the Arizona Cardinals for the past three seasons in a similar role.

Bercovici, a former quarterback, spent five years at Arizona State University. Between 2011 and 2015, the Northridge, Cali. native passed for 5,332 yards, 42 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 28 games.

After going undrafted in 2016, he was signed by the then San Diego Chargers. Bercovici would be released during final roster cuts that summer, brought back on a reserve/future deal in January of 2017, then released again prior to the start of that regular season.

He then, following a brief stint on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, moved on to the Alliance of American Football in 2019. Bercovici played in four games for the San Diego Fleet—throwing for 1,101 yards, five scores and seven picks.

More Latest Panthers News!

Panthers having dinner with Alabama QB Bryce Young ahead of pro day C.J. Stroud on Panthers' massive presence at pro day: 'It means a lot' Panthers get cozy with C.J. Stroud during Ohio State Pro Day

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire